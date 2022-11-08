‘Encanto’ Producer Joining New Exclusive Disney Series

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be joining Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ as the Greek god Hermes.

The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award winner will be jumping on the show and playing a key guest-starring role.

Disney+ announced the news on Monday, November 7th that Lin-Manuel would be joining the cast. It is unclear how many episodes Miranda will be in.

A message from the messenger god himself: @Lin_Manuel Miranda is Hermes in #PercyJackson and the Olympians, an Original series coming to #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/ncXp0Rl8Un — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) November 7, 2022

Hermes is the Greek god of roads, travel, gymnasiums, athletes, diplomacy, orators, thieves, commerce, trade, and invention. He is the messenger of the gods and is charged with guiding the souls of the dead to the afterlife.

Hermes became the only major Olympian that could freely enter the realm of any other god without an invitation.

This new series is based off of Rick Riordan’s novel series of the same name.

The story follows the 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson, who is accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The series, which consists of eight episodes, is currently in filming in Vancouver and is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2024.

Development on the series began in May 2020 after author Rick Riordan pitched the idea for a Percy Jackson series to the Walt Disney Company.

This will be the second time the series has made it to the big screen. The first was back in 2010 and starred Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario as Percy and Annabeth.

