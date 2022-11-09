How Can You Benefit As Disney Prepares For Pending Recession

Today’s earnings call with The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek and CFO Christine McCarthy provided some exciting information on how the company plans to deal with a potential economic downturn.

During the conference call, the Disney CFO pointed to a few strategies that The Walt Disney Company management is contemplating to keep revenues stable at its Disney Theme Parks.

The Disney CFO said on the call, “what is different is compared to the last time we had a slowdown in the economy for managing our Parks business, we have more commercial tools and levers available. One of the ones that are quite obvious is discounting. That’s something that we have used in the past, and we will continue to use it because it is an effective lever for managing your yield, but we’re not going to use it to the extent to which we used it during the last recession.”

Although no one wants a recession, discounting is something that Disney Park Guests would welcome. Park visitors have been feeling the pinch from price hikes after Disney’s controversial decision to raise ticket prices and fees for Disney’s Genie+.

McCarthy also said, “some of the other new things would be the reservation system. So we manage attendance now. We can track it in real-time. On many days, we are fully booked now, but we can adjust that and be very flexible and real-time on adjusting it if we so choose. The other thing is we have a tiered pricing structure that gives us a lot of flexibility. And we also have reimagined our Annual Pass business model, and we could also have some more flexibility in using our Annual Pass program.”

Would you be excited to see more Disney Parks discounts in the future?