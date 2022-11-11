Magic Key Holders Get Exclusive Holiday Goodies

The holidays are coming to life this week at the Disney Parks! And with the change in season comes new opportunities to explore various cultural and religious holidays. One way to observe these various festivities is through the Disney Festival of Holidays and the Festive Foods Marketplace at Disney’s California Adventure.

However, even with all of these exciting activities, there are even more exclusive ones available to Magic Key holders, as announced recently by the official Disneyland Magic Key Instagram page.

Recently, @disneylandmagickey shared a post on Instagram detailing holiday deals exclusive to Disneyland Magic Key holders starting today, November 11.

Sips and Savors

At the Festive Foods Marketplace, Magic Key holders will receive a lanyard when they purchase the Sip and Savor Pass for this event. They can also take part in a dining area that is somewhat hidden away from the crowds, as well as a unique photo opportunity across from the Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Smiles

At both California Parks, those with Magic Key passes have the opportunity to take two PhotoPass Magic Shot photos, along with a free digital download.

At Disneyland, Magic Key pass holders can find this location across from the Matterhorn Bobsleds by the Guest Relations kiosk, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. And at California Adventure, Magic Key holders can find this PhotoPass area under the SillySymphony Swings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shopping

In November, Magic Key holders can enjoy a select set of merchandise with Magic Key branding. This merchandise includes phone cases, ornaments, magnets, and more.

You can find this exclusive merch at Disneyland at either the Disney Showcase, Emporium, or Star Trader. And at Downtown Disney, you can find them at World of Disney.

At California Adventure, you can find all this merchandise at the following stores:

Trolley Treats

Elias & Co.

Off the Page

Gone Hollywood

Super Store featuring Avengers Campus

The Collector’s Warehouse

Ramone’s House of Body Art

Seaside Souvenirs

In addition to the information posted in the caption, Disneyland Magic Key also replied to their post, listing disclaimers. You can view the full list in their post, but below are the main points to note:

Magic Key holder must present valid Magic Key pass to purchase or participate. Available while supplies last. Subject to change or cancellation without notice. Valid Park admission and Park reservation required for park entry.

Additional reminders include the fact that Sip and Savor Passes expire on January 8, 2023. Each entitlement tab can be redeemed for one food or nonalcoholic beverage at a participating Festive Foods Marketplace kiosk or dining location. This refers to tasting-size portions only, not full entrees.

For PhotoPass photos taken at the event, they must be linked to your Disney account to be downloaded, and you can download them from said account up to 45 days after they were first taken.

What do you think of these deals for Magic Key holders? Do you have a Magic Key pass? Let us know in the comments!