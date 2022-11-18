Happy 94th Birthday Mickey Mouse

steamboat

Credit: Disney

Happy 94th Birthday Mickey Mouse!

Steamboat Willie debuted on November 18th, 1928. It was the first synchronized sound cartoon for Walt Disney. Two other silent shorts were created before this one but were never picked up by distributors.

steamboat willie
Credit: Disney

Because of its overnight success, it is considered the debut of Mickey Mouse, although it is technically the third Mickey short to be released. The other two were Plane Crazy and The Gallopin’ Gaucho.

We actually have Universal Pictures to thank for our favorite mouse. Mickey was created as a replacement for Oswald the Lucky Rabbit when Mintz (Winkler Pictures) refused to give Oswald back to Walt.

Young Walt Disney with Mickey Mouse plushes
Credit: D23

And we can thank Walt’s wife, Lillian, for not having to call Mickey Mortimer. Granted, we do see Mortimer pop up a few times in the Mickey universe.

Disney was eventually able to get Oswald back.

walt disney pinocchio
Credit: Walt Disney Archives

In 2006, after roughly 78 years, Disney was able to get the rights to Oswald back.

It’s funny to think that Bob Iger traded an actual person (Sportscaster Al Michaels) to get Walt Disney’s original creation back. Imagine being that guy!

Oswald The Rabbit
Credit: Disney

Mickey Mouse has helped shape our lives for over 90 years.

What started as a series of animated short films, grew into not only full-length feature films, but an entire franchise including theme parks all around the world.

Mickey Mouse and the Walt Disney Company have become a household name all over the world.

mickey mouse hollywood studios
Credit: Disney

To celebrate Mickey (and Minnie’s) 94th birthday, the Walt Disney Studio is releasing Mickey: The Story of a Mouse today on Disney+.

The film will focus on Mickey Mouse’s rise to stardom and his impact on Walt Disney’s career in animation since the late 1920s.

Happy Birthday Mickey Mouse!

