‘Fifty Shade of Grey’ Star Joins Disney Cast

Rita Ora (Fifty Shades of Grey) has been added to the cast of The Pocketwatch.

Brandi from the 1997 Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella is set to reprise her role once again.

Only this time, things will be set in Auradon and the Isle of the Lost.

Yes, The Descendants franchise is getting a new installment with their upcoming movie The Pocketwatch (title pending).

The original three installments of The Descendants took place in the “perfect Auradon” and the “run-down” Isle of the Lost. Auradon being home to Disney’s most iconic heroes, princes, princesses, and their children. Where the Isle of the Lost was home to the most notorious villains and their offspring.

In this newest addition, we get to travel ‘down the rabbit hole’ to the hostile unincorporated territory of Wonderland, a magical, mysterious place made famous in Alice in Wonderland.

Brandi and Rita Ora were the newest additions to an already brilliant cast.

Brandy as “Cinderella”

Rita Ora as “Queen of Hearts”

Kylie Cantrall as “Red,” the rebellious 16-year-old daughter of the Queen of Hearts

Malia Baker as “Chloe,” the cheerful 16-year-old daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming

China Anne McClain returns as “Uma,” daughter of the infamous sea-witch Ursula

Dara Reneé as “Ulyana,” the younger sister of Ursula

Ruby Rose Turner as “Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts”

Morgan Dudley as “Ella/Young Cinderella”

Joshua Colley as “Hook”

Melanie Paxson returns as “Fairy Godmother”

Written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer (Magic: The Gathering), the new story finds polar opposites Red and Chloe crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out.

In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.

