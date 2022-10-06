‘Alice in Wonderland’ Escape Room Coming Soon

Have you ever wished to go to Wonderland? To follow Alice down the rabbit hole into a whole new whimsical world where everything is curiouser and curiouser.

Well, now you can!

CluedUpp Games has an Alice in Wonderland escape-room-style game in a town near you.

For one day, your town will become a giant escape-room-style experience! You and your team will enter a virtual world of adventure where you’ll discover at least six impossible things before breakfast. You must solve clues and take on challenges as mad as the Hatter. You will soon uncover a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland. Are you up for the challenge?

You and your team will receive clues as you race across your town to save Alice before the time runs out.

Go all throughout your town searching for clues and solving puzzles to save Alice. It’s a race against the clock and time is not on your side.

You can have anywhere from two to six adults on your team, but no more than four children. Only one ticket is necessary per team, and the cost ranges from $40-$60. As if a giant escape room wasn’t enough, there’s also prizes you get to compete for!

Fastest team

Best Fancy Dress (Alice in Wonderland Inspired)

Best Team Picture

Best Team Name

Best Mini Player (Under 16’s Prize)

Pawesome Pooch (Best Dog Photo)

As far as your secret location is concerned, don’t you worry, it will be emailed to you two weeks before the big day. When is the start time you ask? Well, it’s anywhere between 9am and 2pm day of. Just remember, this game will take anywhere from 2-3 hours to complete.

So- what are you waiting for? Grab some friends, get a team together, and go save Alice. But whatever you do, don’t be late!

What is your favorite part of Wonderland? We wanna know!