Drake Just Dropped $100 Million on a Theme Park

Canadian Rapper, Drake, just recently invested $100 million dollars into restoring an abandoned theme park.

Luna Luna, is described as the world’s first traveling art amusement park. It is being restored for a global tour starting in North America in 2023.

This park was the brainchild of Austrian artist Andé Heller.

Luna Luna debuted in 1987 with fairground attractions, games, and rides designed by artists including Salvador Dalí, Jean-Michel Basquiat, David Hockney, Keith Haring, and Roy Lichtenstein.

According to the Luna Luna website– “The first-ever art amusement park, Luna Luna invited over 30 of the era’s most dazzling artists to design rides, games, and other fairground attractions in the summer of 1987. Now thirty-five years after its Hamburg debut, Luna Luna is making an electrifying return, soon embarking on a global tour with artists old and new.”

After opening in Hamburg, Germany in the 1980s, Luna Luna was slated for a global tour. Instead, it was packed up and “hidden within a graveyard of shipping container tombs”.

Drake said in a statement: “When I first heard about Luna Luna I was blown away. It’s such a unique and special way to experience art. This is a big idea and opportunity that centers around what we love most: bringing people together.”

This surrealist art exhibition is set to hopefully hit the road again in 2023 with an American tour planned followed by an international lark thereafter.

Heller’s fantasy of creating a “travelling terrain of modern art” in the ancient world of the fairground is set to become a reality once more.

Original attractions included a carousel by Keith Haring, Basquiat’s Ferris wheel, and a geometric forest pavilion by David Hockney. These are being “restored to their former glory”, alongside various carnival games, rides and installations.

In addition, the returning park will offer new carnival-style attractions designed by today’s most influential artists. Highlights also include art workshops, film screenings, and special events.

