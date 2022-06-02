Kanye West Considers Starting His Own Amusement Park

American rapper and celebrity Kanye West has been in the limelight for all kinds of reasons over the course of the last couple of years.

West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian recently went through a divorce and the entertainer known for songs such as “Heartless,” “Gold Digger,” and “Easy” has been searching for what’s next in terms of his business ventures.

Kanye West recently filed 17 new trademarks for the name “Yeezus” that included amusement parks, according to reports from Josh Gerben.

Kanye West has filed 17 new trademark applications around his YEEZUS name. The filings indicate an intent to launch YEEZUS-branded amusement parks, NFT's, toys and more. 👇#KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/bI7RkA1Pk3 — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) June 1, 2022

West recently said that “post-Grammys” he wants to work on cities. This includes “changing entertainment experiences.”

“What I want to do post-Grammys is I want to work on cities, I want to work on amusement parks, I want to change entertainment experiences,” he said to GQ. “[It’s] something like if McQueen or Tarsem [Singh] was to meet the entertainment value of a Cirque du Soleil or a Walt Disney.”

If West were to start another amusement park, he’d be in competition with several major companies across the country, including The Walt Disney Company, which is known for its Disney Parks including Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. In addition, others include Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Six Flags, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, Cedar Fair, and many others.

In addition to a possible theme park, Kanye West has also filed trademarks on other merchandise including household items, cosmetics, blockchain-based currencies and non-fungible tokens, physical and online retail stores, toys, games, sporting equipment, campaign buttons, clothing, and bags.

West recently said he wouldn’t do NFTs, but the latest trademarks show that he is open to non-fungible tokens.

What do you think about Kanye West possibly starting his own theme park? Let us know in the comments!