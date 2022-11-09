Strange Conspiracy Theory Shared by Ex-Disney Cast Member

Yesterday, it rained at Disneyland, which doesn’t happen too often in Southern California.

However, when it does happen to rain at the Happiest Place on Earth, some Guests might think that it seems a little strange, especially since happenings in this land of fantasy and those in the land of reality might not mesh that well.

That’s why the story that an ex-Cast Member at Disney shared is even more interesting, as it fits in with the recent weather pattern in Orange County, as well as the storms going on in Florida.

This ex-Cast Member, @irlmiranda, shared an interesting experience with a rude Guest, who demanded that she “turn off the rain.”

As @irlmiranda shares in the video, it was a stormy morning at Disneyland, when a Guest came up to her, demanding that she turn off the rain. The Guest’s reasoning for this request was that she believed there was a dome over Disneyland, and that the Cast Members somehow controlled the dome. The Guest then demanded that the rain be turned off and that it wasn’t “fair” that it was even turned on, as it was ruining her family’s time at the Park.

The Cast Member spoke more with the Guest, apologizing for the poor weather but explaining how there is no dome over the Park and that she cannot control the weather.

Later, the poster found out that the angry Guest had gone and filed a complaint to Guest Services, saying that the Cast Member “refused to turn off the rain.” The poster’s manager just waved it off, explaining that they get those kinds of complaints from time to time.

@irlmiranda goes on to say that there is no dome, and if there was, it would make the Cast Members’ lives a lot better, especially when working at the carts.

Several ex-Cast Members shared their similar experiences in the comments, such as @tinyragecosplay, who said,

Omg I had that happen to me at Fantasmic! A lady demanded I turn off the rain and turn up the heat and when I was confused she said “it’s ok I know about the dome” and when I said dome? She said “the dome over the park where you guys control the weather so we buy ponchos”

However, @livntetdiy had a potential explanation for the Guest’s rationale:

Not saying she’s sane, but the Disney logo has Tinkerbell making a dome shape over the castle…

User @ardeerdrp, along with other commenters, sympathized with the poster:

I’m sorry I wish I could’ve a guest to call her out. Ma’am Disney might be a magical place, however, not so much to defy the laws of nature.

According to the original poster’s comments, this happened to her about two or three more times when she worked at Disney. This conspiracy was apparently pretty well-known, as several Cast Members had warned her about Guests who believe this.

What do you think of this story? Have you ever heard of the dome conspiracy theory?