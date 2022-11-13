Disneyland Security Allegedly Did Nothing as Dog Sat In Car All Day

Disneyland Resort is the perfect family vacation. For many, dogs are part of the family. Unfortunately, pets aren’t allowed at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure unless they’re service animals.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland Resort offered single-day pet boarding. However, unlike Best Friends Pet Care at Walt Disney World Resort, the service has not returned.

Many Resorts in the Anaheim area are pet friendly, including Disneyland Hotel. But for single-day Guests, it’s best to leave Fido at home.

Unfortunately, not all Guests leave their pets at home. On Saturday, TikTok user @_princessdanni shared a video of a dog she found left alone in a car at a Disneyland Resort parking structure:

“I’m here at Disney, and we’ve been here since 8:00 this morning,” she explained. “We’ve let security know there’s been a dog in the car. So whoever the owner of this vehicle is, I really, really hope you enjoyed your day.”

She asked TikTok to help identify the owner of the vehicle. In an update video, the Guest said Disneyland Security Cast Members repeatedly told her Animal Control was coming, but the dog remained in the car from open to close:

Multiple commenters said they also noticed the dog on Saturday. “A lady called animal control and was waiting there for AC to arrive 🤬,” @mrsarmymom wrote.

“Omg I saw him last night. I told security too,” @lolaandlucaboutique said. “I hope he was rescued.”

@theoneluvlylucy said she was at Disneyland Resort on Saturday and saw Animal Control on the Goofy level of the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure around 10 p.m. However, whether they removed the dog from the vehicle or were there for this specific situation is unknown.

Disneyland Resort hasn’t publicly commented on the incident.

When planning a day trip to Disneyland Resort, it’s best to arrange other care for your pets or leave them at home.