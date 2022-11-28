There aren’t many more iconic places in the world than Disneyland Resort.

That’s why one Guest shared that they were confused by damage inside the theme park that has yet to be replaced.

In a social media thread, the Guest shared a photo of an umbrella with a hole burnt in it. This was likely due to the umbrellas being next to the heaters, but hasn’t been confirmed.

“How have they not replaced this umbrella with a whole burned through it,” the Guest joked.

The umbrella is at Carnation Cafe, which is located right on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park.

While things can go by the wayside from time to time, Disney is normally really quick to fix problems as they arise. This is certainly a detail that will likely be fixed soon.

Have you noticed unfixed damage like this before?