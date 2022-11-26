Best Mocktails at Disney California Adventure

The Disneyland Resort is known for a variety of magical experiences, such as attractions, fireworks, parades, and even themed snacks and treats.

In recent years, however, Disneyland has added some alcohol options for adult Guests to enjoy at either Blue Bayou Restaurant in New Orleans Square or Oga’s Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

But what about Guests who want to enjoy a delicious drink without alcohol? Let’s explore some places around the Disneyland Resort where Guests can find some tasty mocktails.

A new TikTok from @themagicalmillennial_ shows Guests where they can find delicious and refreshing mocktails around the Disneyland Resort, specifically at Disney California Adventure.

Below is the list of mocktails from this video, as well as where to find them:

Island Living at Hollywood Lounge (This is a pineapple mocktail.)

Popping Particle Punch at Pym Tasting Lab The video creator compared this drink to pineapple soda with pop rocks on top.

Ramone’s “Pear of Dice” Soda at Cozy Cone Motel

Additionally, @themagicalmillennial_ shares how Guests can find some more tasty non-alcoholic drinks at the Festival Foods Marketplace booths during the Disney Festival of Holidays for a limited time.

For example, you can find the Blood Orange-Pom Limeade at Grandma’s Recipes booth, as well as the Cherry-Mango Punch at Winter the Sliderland booth, which the video creator notes is her favorite and tastes somewhat like a regular Disney cocktail.

Also, @themagicalmillennial_ explains that you can find some delicious mocktails such as the 2319 year-round at the Lamplight Lounge.

These are just some of the many mocktails you can find throughout California Adventure. If you are planning to visit the Park from now until January 8, 2023, you won’t want to miss out on the Festive Foods Marketplace booths mentioned in the video. These booths contain a variety of foods and beverages to celebrate the holidays. You can learn more about all the different booths as well as view the full menu on the Disneyland Resort’s website.

Have you tried any of these mocktails or similar ones at Disney California Adventure? What did you think? Share your experience below!