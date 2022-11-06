Toy-Themed Performers Return to Disney World For First Time in Over 2 Years

When visiting Walt Disney World, you may be overwhelmed by the among of choices you’ll have to make. From choosing where to eat, what to ride and what to buy, Guests have quite a few difficult choices to make.

However, the hardest part may be choosing which Park to visit.

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can have it all. From thrilling Star Wars adventures to incredible live performances, this theme Park will be sure to satisfy thrill-seekers as well as those who prefer to take in the scenery.

And speaking of live performances, a popular offering has finally returned.

The Green Army Drum Corps walk freely around in Toy Story Land in Hollywood Studios, entertaining Guests along the way. They not only act as a fun little “show” to watch as you walk from Toy Story Mania! to Slinky Dog Dash and other attractions but as another way Disney can implement the theming of actually “being a toy” into the land.

This fun little experience has not been active since early 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only performing in parades periodically. However, as of November 6, they have finally returned.

When checking the calendar on the official Walt Disney World website, you will see that there are times listed for the Green Army Drum Corps, something we haven’t seen in over two years.

The times for November 6 are 10:30 and 11:30 a.m., as well as a performance at 12:30 p.m. Disney describes this fun experience as follows:

Throughout the day, be on the lookout for the Green Army Drum Corps in Toy Story Land! This talented band of drummers is sure to entertain Guests of all ages with their high-energy performances and awe-inspiring drum sequences.

Of course, Toy Story Land also features two really fun attractions with the more family-friendly Alien Swirling Saucers as well as the thrilling Slinky Dog Dash.

Are you excited to see this experience return?