A popular attraction in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort will now be closed indefinitely.

Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic attractions, including rides like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Pirates of the Caribbean. One of the most beloved areas of the Disney Park, however, resides to the right of Cinderella Castle as you’re walking down Main Street, U.S.A. Of course, we’re talking about Tomorrowland.

In Tomorrowland, you can take a ride on Space Mountain, relax on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, see a show dedicated to progress in Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress, become a Galactic Hero at Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and take in the comedy of the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor.

However, one attraction has been closed since August and, now, it seems it will be much longer.

The Tomorrowland Light and Power Co. serves as the exit as well as a gift shop for Space Mountain. Years ago, the building also acted as an arcade where Disney Park Guests could kill time playing some classic games.

Disney recently updated its refurbishment calendar, and the reopening date for the Tomorrowland Light and Power Co.– which was originally set for December– has now been updated to not reflect a reopening timeline.

The location was closed to make way for continued construction on Disney’s upcoming TRON Lightcycle/Run attraction, which is set to open in 2023. Disney Parks Blog previously shared the following about the new Walt Disney World attraction:

“Imagineers are hard at work creating TRON Lightcycle / Run, which is beginning to light up the skyline in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park, as you can see in this new photo. We’re in the testing phase for what will be one of the fastest coasters in any Disney park, and I know you’re going to love it. When this attraction is complete, you’ll climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and launch into the Grid for a race through a dark, computerized world. Our story picks up following the events of “TRON: Legacy,” whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle PowerRun, and now Magic Kingdom guests will get their turn through this second gateway.”

