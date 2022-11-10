Disney Still Selling Splash Mountain Merchandise Despite Closure

Even though The Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts have a ton of new and exciting things to look forward to in the coming years, few projects will ever receive the amount of adoration, confusion, and criticism as Disney’s decision to retheme its iconic log-flume ride known as Splash Mountain.

Announced back in the Summer of 2020, this retheme will drop the original and somewhat “problematic” Song of the South (1946) theme and replace it with a brand new story based on Disney’s The Princess and the Frog from 2009.

Details on the overhaul have been sparse, though earlier this year, we learned that it would be opening in 2024. Disney promised even more information on the new attraction at its D23 event, and boy did we get some information.

Above is a scale model representing what Guests can expect the new attraction to look like. While not much is different on the outside, we can hope the inside will be completely different.

Until now, that it is.

As you can see in the photo shared on Twitter below, Disney is still selling some merchandise featuring characters from Splash Mountain and Song of the South:

That shirt with Brer Rabbit on it is back

It’s interesting to see this shirt still being sold at Disneyland, especially after it could not be found for quite a while. Br’er Rabbit has become synonymous with the Disney Parks, just like Academy Award-winning “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” song featured prominently in the ride.

Are you excited about this new attraction?