Disney Movie Bands We Wish We Could See in Concert

in Entertainment

Posted on by Tabitha Boothe Leave a comment
Disney Movie Bands

Credit: Disney

Ever watch a Disney movie and wish you could see the band/group that’s playing in real life? Yeah, me too! Their songs just get stuck in your head, and you wonder why they aren’t a real thing. Well, here are our top five Disney movie bands we wish were real.

#5). Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem

Disney Movie Band
Credit: Disney

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem are the house band on the Muppet Show. Their first appearance was in 1975, during the Muppets Pilot Episode. They mostly stick to Rock Music but can be heard playing other styles of music. Most notably- jazz and classical.

Related: Beloved Muppets Characters Getting Their Own Spinoff Show

#4). Love Handel

Disney Movie Bands
Credit: Disney

Love Handel was a 1980s New Wave Band from Phineas and Ferb. The band had broken up due to infighting and a dwindling fan base. However, they were reunited for “one night only” thanks to Phineas and Ferb. Since then, they have been touring once again.

#3). The Lumberzacks

The Lumberzacks were a Lumberjack-themed boy band from Milo Murphy’s Law. They are best known for their hit single, Chop Away at my Heart. It was inspired by their coincidental possession of identical outfits that included flannel shirts and jeans.

 

Related: Making Disney Country One Song at a Time

#2) Microbe (Proto Zoa)

Disney Movie Bands
Credit: Disney

Microbe (Proto Zoa) made their intergalatic debut in 1999. They were the heart throb boy band in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century. Of course, their hit single was Zoom Zoom Zoom.

#1) Powerline

Disney Movie Bands
Credit: Disney

Powerline is a famous rock star from The Goofy Movie. You can actually buy some of his merchandise at Hot Topic. His most famous song is, Eye to Eye which features Goofy doing the Perfect Cast.

Well, there you have it. The top five Disney movie bands we all wish were real.

Did we miss one? Let us know which one is your favorite.

Tabitha Boothe

I grew up on Disney and being from Arizona, I was able to go to Disneyland every summer with my family. My love of all things Walt Disney has just grown over time and have now been instilled into my marriage and our three wonderful kids! We love Disney and go as often as we can. When I'm not at a Disney Park or writing about my favorite attraction, I can be found curled up with a good book (preferably action/fantasy)!

Be the first to comment!