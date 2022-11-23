Disney Announces Artist Lineup for Holiday Special

The Disney Parks are magical places to visit any time during the year, but especially during the holidays. The decor, the lights on the castle and around the Park, and the seasonal experiences like parades and shows make this the most wonderful time of year to go to the Parks.

However, for those who can’t make it to the Parks during this time, there’s a special alternative, coming to a TV or streaming platform this week.

The annual holiday special The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration is an event that Disney fans look forward to every year. And, Disney just previewed the star-studded cast who are performing at the event, which was filmed at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

A new Tweet from @DisneyParks shows Disney fans the artists that are featured in this year’s event!

‘Tis the season for #DisneyHolidayCelebration! 🎄🏰 ✨ Disney magic is coming to @ABCNetwork on Nov 27 with festive performances at @Disneyland and @WaltDisneyWorld. Stream next day on Hulu and Disney+! pic.twitter.com/fzvoKSCxue — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 22, 2022

Here is the list of stars shown in this Twitter video who will be performing in this year’s special (in order of appearance in this video): Derek Hough and Julianne Hough, Meghan Trainor, the Black Eyed Peas, Becky G, Jordin Sparks, Run DMC, Chloe Flower, Maren Morris, Ne-Yo, Il Volo, David Foster, and Katharine McPhee.

Be sure to tune in to hear these performers this weekend on Sunday, November 27, from 8-10 p.m. ET on ABC. If you can’t watch then, you can also stream this special starting the next day on both Hulu and Disney+.

Disney Parks Blog gives us more insight into this eventful celebration. In addition to these musical performances, viewers will also hear stories from families, see sneak peeks at what’s happening at The Walt Disney Company, get a glimpse into the upcoming film Avatar: The Way of Water (in theaters December 16), and also experience a musical performance with Trevor Jackson (grown-ish) onboard the Disney Wish.

Below is a breakdown of musical performances Guests will enjoy during this special, per Disney Parks Blog:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Such a Night,” “My Favorite Things,” “I Gotta Feeling” medley

Becky G – “Frosty The Snowman” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Ne-Yo

Black Eyed Peas – “A Cold Christmas” and “I Gotta Feeling”

Chloe Flower – “Carol of the Bells” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Ne-Yo and Becky G

David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Jingle Bell Rock”

Il Volo – “Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)”

Jordin Sparks – “Trapmas Medley”

Maren Morris – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Meghan Trainor – “Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Made You Look” medley

Ne-Yo – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” and “What Christmas Means to Me” with Chloe Flower and Becky G

Run DMC – “Christmas in Hollis”

In addition to the holiday special airing this weekend, Disney Parks Blog also gives us a closer look into the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, airing on ABC on Sunday, December 25, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET.

This show will be hosted by Freeform’s Sherry Cola (Good Trouble) and Marcus Scribner (grown-ish). This event will also be available to stream live on Hulu as well as the next day on both Hulu and Disney+.

Several of the artists who are featured in the holiday special will perform at the Christmas Day Parade as well:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “Officially Christmas”

Black Eyed Peas – “Carol of the Bells”

Chloe Flower – “A Liberace Christmas”

David Foster and Katharine McPhee – “Blue Christmas” and “Grown Up Christmas List”

Maren Morris – “When You Wish Upon a Star”

Meghan Trainor – “My Kind of Present”

Ne-Yo – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”

Il Volo – “Happy Christmas (War is Over)”

Are you excited for this year’s Disney holiday special? Which artist are you looking forward to seeing most? Share your thoughts in the comments!