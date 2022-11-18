Disneyland Offers Magic Key Holders Exclusive Merch

With the holidays in full swing at the Disneyland Resort, there is so much to explore, from the holiday overlay on certain attractions like “it’s a small world” or Haunted Mansion Holiday, to the Christmas-themed treats like gingerbread cookies and seasonal churros, to all the festive merch found throughout the Parks.

However, there is even more magic in store for Magic Key holders, as they can find a not-so-secret item for a limited time at Disney’s California Adventure.

In a new Instagram post from @disneylandmagickey, we see a Magic Key tote bag available for pass holders:

Magic Key holders can have the opportunity to take home this festive and branded tote bag that can hold all of their Disney finds around the Park! These bags will be located under the Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time, from December 5 to December 20, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to claim these bags, the Magic Key holder must have a valid admission and reservation to be able to enter the Park. They also must be present at the pick-up location and provide a valid Magic Key pass. These bags are limited to one per Magic Key holder.

In case you’re not familiar, here is more about the Magic Key program, per Disneyland:

The Magic Key program provides reservation-based admission to one or both Disneyland Resort theme parks where you’ll make memories visit after visit. Magic Key passes feature a variety of admission opportunities, pricing options, experiences, and savings on food, beverages and merchandise. Magic Key holders enjoy admission opportunities, value and convenience at the Disneyland Resort. Whether you consider yourself a Mouseketeer, Space Ranger or superhero, there is something for everyone as a Magic Key holder.

Are you a Magic Key holder? What do you think of this and other exclusive merch? Tell us in the comments!