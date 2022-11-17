Disneyland Made Conflicting Decision For Guests

Disneyland, known as “The Happiest Place On Earth,” is home to two world-class theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

While at Disneyland, you can go experience many different attractions and stop to enjoy popcorn, churros, and sodas. Some of the Disneyland Park attractions include Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and many more different attractions. At Disney California Adventure Park, you can visit attractions like the Avengers Campus, Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, and many more fun attractions.

On November 16, Disneyland resumed the purchase of Magic Key Passes. If you visited the Disney website looking to purchase a Magic Key Pass you likely noticed that there was an insane line of people ahead of you. But, that wasn’t the only insane line that many fans were facing.

On November 15, Taylor Swift’s tickets for her new Era’s Tour went on sale.

Bunny Dragon tweeted that Disney was “trying to copy her.”

Disneyland already copying Taylor Swift 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/2EFZyD5zwA — Bunny Dragon (@DisneyDragon) November 16, 2022

Molly on Twitter wrote, “not me thinking I could snag Taylor Swift Tickets and Disney Magic Key Passes“. Many Guests and Swifties were disappointed when they could not get tickets or the Magic Key Pass after waiting in the queue for hours.

Not me thinking I’d be able to easily snag Taylor Swift tickets and Disney Magic Key passes pic.twitter.com/k8AIEmQo93 — Molly (@treeduck306) November 17, 2022

Another tweet came in from Matt the Radar Technician saying “Disney gonna Taylor Swift the MKs today?”

Many Disney and Taylor Swift fans were hoping for a better outcome. Disney Park fans and Taylor Swift fans have swamped the official Disney website and Ticketmaster to get try and get tickets for both her concert and the Disney Annual Passes. So far, Walt Disney World Resort, has not resumed sales of their annual passes.

When the Magic Key Pass came up Guests had a message in the queue stating: “When it’s your turn, you’ll have 10 minutes to enter the site. Please note that Magic Key pass availability is limited and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase any Magic Key pass.”

Were you lucky enough to snag Magic Key Pass or Taylor Swift Tickets?