Guest Sadly Turned Away From Disney Ride Despite Meeting Requirements

Walt Disney World Resort welcomes thousands of Guests daily of all ages, backgrounds, and sizes.

Walt Disney World Resort has four different theme parks with many different types of attractions. EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Magic Kingdom have experiences, attractions, and entertainment for all ages, big or small.

Magic Kingdom has a total of 62 different attractions for Disney Park Guests to enjoy. The Park is known for Cinderella Castle, Seven Drawfs Mine Train, “it’s a small world”, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain. It is also home to six different lands, beginning with Main Street U.S.A., and then Adventureland, Frontierland, Liberty Square, Fantasyland, and Tomorrowland.

Space Moutain is a thrilling ride for kids, teens, and adults as long as you are taller than 44inches(112 cm) or taller.

However, one Disney Guest recently shared that they were turned away after being too tall to ride Space Mountain. The Guest was 6-foot-6 and tried to fit inside the ride, but could not fit so they were removed. Other Guests suggest rows two and three have more legroom than row one.

“My husband is 6’6 and was turned away from Space Mountain- tried to fit in but didn’t work,” one Guest shared on social media. “Slinky dog was almost a no go but the cast members were really patient, and he finally got his legs in.”

While it is sad, Walt Disney World Resort has requirements in place with lap bars and much more to ensure that Guests are safe when they ride attractions. Disney Cast Members work hard to accommodate Guests and take make sure that they all have a magical experience.

Disney describes Space Moutain as a “Zoom though the galaxy.” Dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. You’ll fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets, and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you’re drawn into a swirling wormhole!

Space Moutain has the same height requirements as Avatar Flight of Passage, and Expedition Everest- Legend of the Forbidden Mountain, which are both thrill rides. Space Moutain uses the dark, and big drops to let Guests feel the blast off into space. Goofy’s Barnstormer has a height restriction of 35 inches (89cm), while Space Mountain is for Guests above 44 inches (112cm), but interestingly enough, both rides have almost the same speed.

Have you been turned away from a Disney World ride for being too tall?