Disney Changes Fantasmic! Ending After Reported Troubles

There has been no single attraction more popular than Fantasmic! at Walt Disney World Resort since its return.
Disney World officially reopened the show to Disney Park Guests earlier this month at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and, essentially, every single show has resulted in crowds packing the amphitheater. As a matter of fact, the show has been so popular that Disney has added new showtimes to allow more Guests to see the nighttime spectacular.
However, a recent showing left many Disney Guests wondering exactly what happened, as the ending was changed.
If you’ve seen Fantasmic!, you know that it ends with all the Disney characters on a Steam Boat, but that’s not what happened earlier this week.
User @__….jordan…__ shared the video on TikTok.
The characters all come out and dance on the stage, rather than come around in the boat. While the user speculated that the boat may have broken, this is likely due to wind conditions that made it too dangerous for characters to be on the boat.
Either way, it’s certainly a change and a rare sight that most Disney Park fans never get to see.
Disney describes Fantasmic! as “a legendary tale.“
Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films:
For showtimes, please check the official Walt Disney World Resort Entertainment Schedule or the My Disney Experience app.
Please have your entire party together before entering the amphitheater. You may arrive as early as 90 minutes prior to each show. Be sure to arrive early to get a seat!
Since this is an outdoor show, it is also subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. Showtimes are subject to change.
