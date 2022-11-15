Disney Changes Fantasmic! Ending After Reported Troubles

There has been no single attraction more popular than Fantasmic! at Walt Disney World Resort since its return.

Disney World officially reopened the show to Disney Park Guests earlier this month at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and, essentially, every single show has resulted in crowds packing the amphitheater. As a matter of fact, the show has been so popular that Disney has added new showtimes to allow more Guests to see the nighttime spectacular.

However, a recent showing left many Disney Guests wondering exactly what happened, as the ending was changed.

If you’ve seen Fantasmic!, you know that it ends with all the Disney characters on a Steam Boat, but that’s not what happened earlier this week.

User @__….jordan…__ shared the video on TikTok.

The characters all come out and dance on the stage, rather than come around in the boat. While the user speculated that the boat may have broken, this is likely due to wind conditions that made it too dangerous for characters to be on the boat.

Either way, it’s certainly a change and a rare sight that most Disney Park fans never get to see.

Disney describes Fantasmic! as “a legendary tale.“