“Step out in Style” at Disneyland This Weekend

Have you ever wondered what Disneyland looked like in the ’50s when it first opened? Maybe you’ve pictured what the rides were like, what the experience or ambiance was like, or what people wore to the Park.

Well, this weekend, you have a chance to step back in time at the Parks, maybe not literally, but in your clothing style at least, as this weekend marks the semi-annual Dapper Day and expo at the Disneyland Resort.

This event is run by Dapper Day and is not affiliated with Disney. During this special weekend, Guests can enjoy an exciting themed expo as well as a day at the Parks all dressed up in “dapper” attire, which according to Dapper Day’s website means “neat and trim in dress, appearance, or bearing.” This attire is not limited to a certain time period but should be refined, as participants are encouraged to “step out in style.”

You can join the festivities starting November 5 at the Dapper Day Expo, located at the Disneyland Hotel. Expo hours are from 12-6 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

You can buy passes online for $15, or purchase them for $19 at the door. Additionally, there are early bird tickets, which let you in an hour early, and these passes are $29. Children under 12 years old will have free admission, and active duty and retired military will receive free general admission (with valid ID).

At the expo, you can shop for a variety of new and vintage clothing and accessories. You can also find several different vendors who will be selling jewelry, shoes, hats, local cosmetics, and more! There will also be dancing, with performances by Tammi Savoy twice each day on the expo stage. You can find more information on Dapper Day’s Expo website.

On Sunday, November 6, come dressed up in your best “dapper” outfit at Disneyland! You don’t need to join a specific group or sign up, just make a reservation for that day, purchase your ticket, and have a good time at the Park in your dapper style!

If you need a hotel room during your stay, there are special group booking rates for the Dapper Day events. However, as it is close to the event, these rooms may be sold out, but there still may be some discounted options available. Check Dapper Day’s website for more information.

If you can’t make it to the event this weekend, don’t worry! There are several more upcoming Dapper Days at both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, from winter 2022, to spring and fall 2023. You can view the complete list of upcoming events on Dapper Day’s website as well as some more information on the event in general on the FAQ page.

Have you ever participated in Dapper Day at any of the Disney Parks? Share your experience below!