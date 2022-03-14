EPCOT is Getting a Dapper Day Pop-Up Shop!

Ready to step out in style? Dapper Day’s Spring Walt Disney World Resort event is almost upon us, and plans are coming together. Grab your dapper dress and make your Park Pass Reservations for the last weekend in April. And while you’re at it, pack your spending money, because Dapper Day is planning a pop-up shop in a Disney theme park stocked with vintage wares and retro fashions!

Dapper Day Pop-Up Shop Coming to EPCOT Spring 2022

In a recent email to subscribers, Dapper Day announced something we haven’t seen in a while! A Pop-Up shop will be stocked in EPCOT for the Spring Dapper weekend. Stop by World Showcase between the American Adventure and Japan Pavilion to browse the two outdoor kiosks, right across from the American Gardens Theatre. What’s really fantastic is that the double kiosk will be available for more than just the single EPCOT day; you can stop and shop anytime from April 27 through May 1, 2022. The email paragraph relating to the Dapper Day Pop-Up Shop reads,

Shop our new spring collection at Walt Disney World in FL! April 27 – May 1st, visit us at two outdoor kiosks at The American Adventure at EPCOT. We’ll be across from the American Gardens Theater. Join our Spring Walt Disney World Park Outings: Sat, April 30, WDW FL Spring Outing to EPCOT

Sun, May 1, WDW FL Spring Outing to Disney’s Hollywood Studios Related Link: Dress Shop Returns to Disney Springs

Of course, after the fan-favorite event snubbed Magic Kingdom “for the first time in forever,” this is a nice addition to the upcoming weekend. We expect to see a small smattering of new Dapper Day event merchandise such as tops, skirts, fans, parasols, and more. You can update your look or collect sartorial items for the next Fall weekend, which will be announced later this year.

If you’re looking to plan a fantastically stylish getaway to Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, give the travel professionals at Academy Travel a call. They have the know-how to stitch together a Dapper Day weekend of vintage looks! Visit and click on your preferred destination to get a free no-obligation quote, or call Academy Travel at 609-978-0740.

Will you be visiting the Dapper Day Pop-Up Shop? Leave us a comment below!