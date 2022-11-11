There have been lots of theories: both from fans and celebrities alike. Honestly, I think he’s been taking Yzma’s Young and Beautiful potion.

Either that or back in the 90s, he carried Madame Zeroni up the mountain.

We have all been in love with Paul Rudd since his Clueless days back in 1995. Fast forward 20 years to his Ant-Man debut in 2015, or even now in 2022.

Paul Rudd started his career in 1992 when he was just 23 years old. He starred in a short title “Jamie’s Secret”.

He landed his first major role, Clueless, in 1995, starring along Alicia Silverstone, Wallace Shawn, and Brittany Murphy. Rudd has over 130 acting credits to his name.

That man has not aged! Seriously- this is ridiculous!

Well, thankfully, the cat is out of the bag. Paul himself has given away his secret.

At a Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, Rudd is quoted saying, “I’m 80 years old on the inside”, pointing to his chest, he adds: “In here…. pure darkness…. with a little moisturizer”.

Donald Faison, who played Murry in the film even dropped this little beauty.

Don’t get me wrong, the entire cast looks good… But Paul… timeless.

Not only is he handsome and timeless; but he’s funny to boot as well!

I think it’s the fact that he’s a kid at heart. Whether it’s singing or dancing around like a goofball, or reciting everyone’s favorite lines from the Princess Bride, we will always love Paul Rudd.

