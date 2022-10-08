With programs like Behind The Attraction, The Imagineering Story, and even The Pre-Opening Report From Disneyland, Disney+ has a lot of projects related to the history of their company.

That all being said, there is a surprisingly large amount of Walt’s own presentations missing from their documentary collection. While the streaming service might have a few episodes of his iconic Disneyland TV series, there’s so much more Disney fans are missing out on hosted by the man behind the mouse himself. Any Mouseketeer worth their ears knows that the Walt Disney Archives is a vast repository of historic pieces in the company’s origins, many bearing Walt’s personal touch. So why haven’t they expanded the master’s material on Disney+?

While he was alive, Walt Disney hosted a trio of anthology series (Disneyland, Walt Disney Presents, and The Wonderful World of Color), all of which consisted of a special showing of a Disney movie, a behind-the-scenes special, a documentary, or even a miniseries like Davy Crockett, Zorro, or the nearly forgotten The Scarecrow of Romney Marsh. Disney is sitting on a golden opportunity to bring these classic episodes and presentations to a new generation of viewers. With the amount of modern film technology available at the company’s disposal, they have the methods and resources to bring these Walt Disney productions to the streaming service in the way they were meant to be seen.

The Wonderful World of Color and the miniseries alone are more than worth talking about, and they’ve still never seen a home-video release, preventing modern fans’ exposure to such big pieces of the company’s history. While it would undoubtedly be a momentous occasion for Disney and film buffs everywhere to experience these episodes and TV movies, what fans are truly being robbed of is a more intimate and engaging look at Walt Disney himself.

These were Walt’s projects, and viewing them through a fresh set of eyes would allow new generations of viewers to see why the man was regarded as a genius of the entertainment world. Although it’s true certain episodes might not have aged particularly well, thanks to the evolution of culture, exploring them and explaining them is far better than leaving them in the dark collecting dust. Walt Disney’s contributions to both film and TV are part of the bedrock the company was founded on, and leaving these series and projects out of the fans’ reach is a major mistake on their part. In an age of streaming, remasters, and special releases, now is the time to bring these specials back to audiences everywhere.

Would you watch these Disney classics? Tell us in the comments below!