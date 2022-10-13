Universal Water Ride Drained, Closed Indefinitely

Universal Orlando Resort fans hoping for a thrilling ride with hilarious puns and a 75-foot drop at the end will have to wait.

Universal Orlando, home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay, houses many iconic attractions that draw millions of visitors each and every year, including rides like E.T. Adventure Ride, Revenge of the Mummy, the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and many more.

Even though Guests were welcomed back to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure following Hurricane Ian, they quickly noticed that one popular ride was closed.

Universal announced on its website that Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls would be closed. Though it has not been confirmed that this is due to damage from the hurricane, the closure did not happen until Hurricane Ian, and it was not previously announced.

In addition to the ride closing, visitors have noticed that the attraction has also been drained, with its iconic roaring rapids at the end of the hill currently not running.

Unfortunately it’s still closed.

Toon Lagoon, where the attraction is located, has been undergoing refurbishments to buildings and shops around the area. The island is also home to Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges.

Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is described as “Part roller coaster and part water flume.” This ride combines the fun of the classic cartoons with edge-of-your-seat action. You’ll slosh your way through twists and turns along with lovably laughable Royal Canadian Mountie, Dudley Do-Right. As you approach a nail-biting 75-foot drop, get ready to whoosh down the track for the biggest splash of your life.

No update has been given from Universal at this time on the status of the attraction or when we might can expect it to reopen.

Are you going to miss Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls during its closure? Let us know in the comments!