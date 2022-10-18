Unconscious Guest Among Other Incidents Reported at Universal Orlando

Several injuries and incidents were reported at Universal Studios.

For theme parks, safety is a top priority. While things may seem like magic, Universal Studios employees, technicians and security are put in place to make sure Guests have a safe and thrilling day.

Unfortunately, incidents still happen, and in a new report from Florida Politics, several Guests reported injuries or other incidents while visiting the Resort.

Florida theme parks are required by state law to disclose their most serious injuries among Guests every quarter as a deal that was made to avoid state inspections, and the latest incident report– detailing accidents that occurred from July to September– has been revealed.

In the report, there were half a dozen reported incidents at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida. One of these incidents involved a 51-year-old man experiencing chest pain while at the Volcano Bay water park, specifically at Kopiko Wai Winding River.

Another Guest, a 28-year-old man, passed out while riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. A 38-year-old woman reported neck pain while riding the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

No issues were reported at SeaWorld, Busch Gardens or Legoland.