Unconscious Guest Among Other Incidents Reported at Universal Orlando

in Universal Orlando

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Guests entering Universal Studios Orlando Florida

Credit: Universal

Several injuries and incidents were reported at Universal Studios.

universal orlando
Credit: Visit Orlando

Related: Woman Goes Into Labor, Guests Found Unresponsive On Disney World Ride

For theme parks, safety is a top priority. While things may seem like magic, Universal Studios employees, technicians and security are put in place to make sure Guests have a safe and thrilling day.

Unfortunately, incidents still happen, and in a new report from Florida Politicsseveral Guests reported injuries or other incidents while visiting the Resort.

universal orlando
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Related: Disney World’s Seemingly-Abandoned Railroad Hits Major Milestone

Florida theme parks are required by state law to disclose their most serious injuries among Guests every quarter as a deal that was made to avoid state inspections, and the latest incident report– detailing accidents that occurred from July to September– has been revealed.

In the report, there were half a dozen reported incidents at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida. One of these incidents involved a 51-year-old man experiencing chest pain while at the Volcano Bay water park, specifically at Kopiko Wai Winding River.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey Hollywood
Credit: ITM

Another Guest, a 28-year-old man, passed out while riding Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. A 38-year-old woman reported neck pain while riding the Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

No issues were reported at SeaWorld, Busch Gardens or Legoland.

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!