Train Derails at Popular Theme Park, Passengers Reportedly Taken Away In Ambulances

The iconic steam train attraction at Silver Dollar City theme park recently suffered a severe incident leaving several Guests injured.

Earlier today, the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed at Silver Dollar City, a popular theme park in Stone County, Missouri. The incident occurred at about 6 pm local time, when the nearly full steam train derailed, leaving several Guests injured and most of them in shock.

Large groups of first responders rushed to the scene to provide assistance and evaluate the incident. Per KOLR10 | Fox 49 (@kolr10kozl), first responders were still at the scene at the Missouri theme park as of 7:36 CDT.

First responders are still on the scene at Silver Dollar City. First responders are still on the scene at Silver Dollar City. pic.twitter.com/2yHGnRiiLW — KOLR10 | Fox 49 (@kolr10kozl) October 27, 2022

As reported by Ozarks Fox, the accident involving the iconic train was confirmed by Stone County’s Office of Emergency Management Director Tom Martin. Martin said in initial reports that 3 to 4 passengers were taken to hospitals by ambulance and stated that, fortunately, none had life-threating injuries.

KOLR10 anchor Bailey Strohl (@baileystrohlTV) shared a video of the train derailment sent to her by a Guest, commenting that “the car she was in was the first to tip over.”

SILVER DOLLAR CITY INCIDENT: Here’s video from a passenger of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line. She tells me the car she was in was the first to tip over. We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more.

SILVER DOLLAR CITY INCIDENT: Here's video from a passenger of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line. She tells me the car she was in was the first to tip over. We have a crew on scene and are working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/COfz0noSUG — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 27, 2022

Strohl later shared that Guests that were unharmed were being transported, probably back into Silver Dollar City theme park, via shuttle bus near the tracks.

UPDATE: Passengers on Silver Dollar City’s Frisco Line Train are being picked up via a shuttle bus near the tracks. The woman who sent me this video tells me several train cars tipped over. She says some passengers were taken away in ambulances.

UPDATE: Passengers on Silver Dollar City's Frisco Line Train are being picked up via a shuttle bus near the tracks. The woman who sent me this video tells me several train cars tipped over. She says some passengers were taken away in ambulances. pic.twitter.com/gkQ4DCQx1t — Bailey Strohl KOLR 10 (@baileystrohlTV) October 27, 2022

Bailey has remained in contact with a passenger onboard at the time of the incident, who stated she was in the second car from the back of the train. The passenger added that her husband noticed the wheels on their car were silver instead of black, and then they heard the train dragging.

Justin Haase (@JustinHaase18) shared additional footage of the unfortunate incident, commenting that all but the engine and the last passenger car were at varying tipping angles and that approximately 100 to 200 Guests were onboard at the time of the accident.

Footage from scene of Silver Dollar City train derailment. All but the engine and last passenger car were at varying angles of tipping. Injuries appear to be minor based on early reports, estimated 100-200 onboard.

Footage from scene of Silver Dollar City train derailment. All but the engine and last passenger car were at varying angles of tipping. Injuries appear to be minor based on early reports, estimated 100-200 onboard. Train history here: https://t.co/ZvAkhWaOBy pic.twitter.com/QhHbLKuCSt — Justin Haase (@JustinHaase18) October 27, 2022

Silver Dollar City (@SDCAttractions) has shared an official statement addressing the incident, which reads:

Silver Dollar City confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track. Onsite paramedics provided emergency care until first responders arrived. Six guests and one employee have been transported by ambulance to nearby medical facilities. At this time we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

The cause of this incident has not been announced by authorities or theme park officials.

This is a developing story. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.