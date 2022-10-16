From now until the end of October, Silver Dollar City is hosting its annual Harvest Festival and Pumpkin in the City.

This is a 61-acre theme Park in the heart of Branson, Missouri. The Park first opened its doors on May 1st, 1960. It is an 1800s theme Park that is situated at the site of one of the Ozark’s oldest attractions, Marvel Cave.

The Pumpkins in the City event was expanded this year to make it even bigger and better! Discover new artisans each week and at night experience thousands of illuminated pumpkins.

You can visit craftsmen, go to the Cowboy Emporium or head on over the Cowboy Camp. Different craftsmen head to this amazing theme park from across the nation to demonstrate their woodworking skills, fine arts, and heritage crafts. At the Cowboy Emporium, you can visit real life cowboys inside the carousel barn! The smells from the Cowboy camp will have your mouth watering for some amazing food. Guests get to participate as judges in a good, old fashion cook off between two “cookies” and help crown a reigning champ.

You can also visit some of the country’s largest pumpkins! There are eight giant pumpkins on display ranging in weight from 1,000-1,400 pounds! With larger-than-life names like Brutus the Vast and Mighty Mabel, each of these pumpkins are grown by master gardeners before making their way to Mr. Wilsons farm.

New this year is the Foggy Hollow! Walk down this winding pathway with over 300 light strands cascading down from high above. Over 7600 points of light are synchronized with music and dance along with a mysterious fog that rolls around your feet. The Foggy Hollow is located between the Firemans Landing and the Pumpkin Plaza.

Guests can experience all that and more including harvest treats, character photo ops, and a pumpkin dance party. Tickets start at only $79 a day.

Have you ever been to Silver Dollar City? What’s your favorite thing about it? Let us know in the comments.