As October breezes blow Halloween into the lives of Disney fans everywhere, many of them will turn to their favorite animated faces to celebrate the spooky season with the likes of Mickey, Minnie, or even the infamous Sanderson Sisters with their newly released sequel. However, one Disney flick maintains its status as an autumnal classic, and it’s now held its prestigious title for 73 years.

Released October 5, 1949, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad was one of Disney’s last package films of the ’40s, and it featured perhaps the most recognized adaptation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow put to film. Whether the general population has read the book or not, the Disney version is likely the one they think of first. There’s actually a very logical reason for that assessment, as it’s perhaps the most accurate variation of the tale to date.

Much of the film’s designs, dialogue, and narration come right from the original novel by Washington Irving. Although Disney did take a few artistic liberties with their adaptation, it did manage to stick to the text better than most modern interpretations. In short, it’s accurate but it’s still a cartoon. That being said, few adaptations of the tale manage to capture that same balance of autumn coziness and Halloween chills as the Disney version does.

Another thing the Disney version addresses from the book that few viewers/readers seem to forget is that Ichabod isn’t entirely the hero of the story.

Most fans might picture him as an innocent comedic character that got spirited away by the Headless Horseman, but Crane isn’t without sin. In fact, his main motivation in the film is lust and greed. Sure, he’s a lady’s man and in love with the beautiful Katrina Van Tassel, but he’s also in love with her large fortune and family farm. He’s no villain, the Horseman has that covered, but he’s not as wide-eyed and sweet as some Disney fans might remember.

Ichabod doesn’t travel alone, as the fabulous J. Thaddeus Toad has his own adaptation and fanbase, but it’s plain to see the main attraction of the film is the traditional trip to Sleepy Hollow. That being said, the two characters each offer their own shades of darkness perfect for October.

The Wind and The Willows is a strange tale with a dark sense of humor, but The Legend of Sleepy Hollow truly pushed how dark Disney could go. By today’s standards, it’s considered a very gothic cartoon. It’s also easy to see how it clearly and blatantly influenced Tim Burton’s 1999 adaptation.

Since its premiere, The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad, or at least the Sleepy Hollow portion of the film, has been aired on TV, saturated Disney’s Halloween and seasonal decor, earned its own quick-service restaurant at Walt Disney World, and the Headless Horseman has even appeared as a Parks character who leads the Boo To You Parade during Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at the Magic Kingdom. Needless to say, 73 years has definitely done nothing to hinder the enjoyment of this all-time favorite ghost story.

Have you seen Disney’s Sleepy Hollow? Tell us in the comments below!