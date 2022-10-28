Super Charge Your Next Visit To Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort has expanded its profile of electric vehicle charging stations with Level 3 fast chargers, according to reports.

Over the last few years, The Walt Disney Company has expanded its electric vehicle charging station network. On Thursday, it was reported by Electrek. Co that Walt Disney World had installed several new ChargePoint Level 3 fast chargers at Disney Springs, the Resort’s dining and shopping locale.

For years, Walt Disney World has offered Guests several charging options for electric vehicles at its Theme Park and hotel parking lots. However, most of these charging stations are Level 2 ChargePoint stations, which take about an hour for 30 miles of range. The Walt Disney Company’s new Level 3 chargers can now provide Guests with around 3 to 20 miles of range per minute with 62.5 kW DC output.

Several ChargePoint charging stations are already available in parking lots at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Theme Parks, and Disney Springs. The Coronado Springs and Wilderness Lodge resorts also have ChargePoint stations. Below is the current list of locations available at Walt Disney World Resort:

Magic Kingdom Park: 5 spaces—1 space at the front of the Medical Parking Lot and four spaces at the front of the Zurg Parking Lot

EPCOT: 4 spaces at the front of the Journey Parking Lot

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 4 spaces in the Medical Parking Lot

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 4 spaces at the front of the Mickey Parking Lot

Disney Springs: 9 spaces—3 on the 5th floor of the Orange Garage, three on the 5th floor of the Lime Garage, and three spaces on the 3rd floor of the Grapefruit Garage

As ownership of electric vehicles continues to increase, Disney will need to continue to expand its profile of charging stations.

Will you use the new Level 3 fast chargers during your next visit?