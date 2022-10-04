Disney has movies for literally everything, and Halloween is no exception! Spooky or funny? Classic or brand new? The trick-or-treating season is upon us, and Disney has got us covered. So- grab some popcorn and find your favorite spot on the couch!

Here are some new Disney movies you’re dying to watch this October!

1. Hocus Pocus 2

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century Sanderson sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high school students to stop the witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem.

2. Tierra Incognita

Eric returns to Cape Qwert to solve the mystery of his parents’ disappearance. Back in this town, he will meet friends and foes and will have to unveil the mysteries of the town’s horror-themed amusement park.

3. Para//els

The lives of four childhood friends are seriously disrupted when a mysterious event separates them, sending them into parallel dimensions. They try to understand what happened and strive to turn the clocks back, in order to return to their former world.

4. Under Wraps 2

Amy is preparing for her father’s Halloween-themed wedding to his fiancé Carl, when Amy, Gilbert, and Marshall discover that their mummy friend Harold and his beloved Rose may be in danger.

World-famous daredevil, The Great Gonzo, takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending the night in the scariest place on earth- the Haunted Mansion! Teamed with his friend Pepe, the King Prawn, this musical comedy reunites the entire Muppet gang in this star-studded, frightfully funny Muppet adventure.

There you have it! Just in time for All Hallows Eve.

