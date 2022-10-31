There have been multiple recent accounts of dissatisfied Guests at the Disney Parks. From the Disneyland Hotel desperately lacking in the sanitation department to unruly guests causing frequent conflicts at the parades and Nighttime Spectaculars, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are starting to sound less and less magical with each passing report. The disturbances are so frequent that many longtime Disney fans find themselves asking “is it still worth it?”

To say that Disney has gone through some drastic changes since 2020 is the understatement of the century. Rides are being updated and replaced, cast members are walking out, and frequent Guests and casual fans alike are in an uproar at recent entertainment decisions and comments from Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek. For good and for bad, Disney isn’t the same anymore, and it’s starting to venture into a negative light.

With all that being said, is there still reason enough to go to the Disney Parks? The short answer, it depends on what you’re looking for. If Guests are expecting to do anything and everything on their list in one sitting, they’ll be sorrowfully disappointed. As of writing, the current longest wait time for an attraction is 90 minutes, a factor only to increase during the weekends and special seasonal occasions. Additionally, depending on what time of year visitors plan to go, crowds will be an inevitable factor, and mob mentality brings out the worst in everyone. So why would anyone want to still visit Disney with all the backlash, controversy, and poor guest behavior going on?

In spite of the rowdy crowds, the social media backlash, the wrong decisions made by the corporate big wigs, the Disney Parks are still a place of magic if Guests go in with the right mindset. The Parks are still home to friendly cast members, unbelievable food, fun rides, new experiences, and the only place in the world where you can get a hug and a selfie with Mickey Mouse and all his friends. The Parks are a place to leave the limitations of reality behind and, as stated at the Magic Kingdom’s gates, “enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy.”

Guests can still enjoy the immersion of the Parks, the sights, the smells, the tastes, the experiences. They can still feed into that inner child side of them and enjoy mingling with the characters and seeing spectacular shows with moments from their favorite Disney movies. In the end, it’s all a manner of perspective. The question is, what kind of attitude do they have before they step through the gates? Disney isn’t perfect, but it has been known for creating some seriously magical memories.

Does Disney still have magic for you? Tell us in the comments below!