Guest Drinks Water Straight From Disney Ride

There’s something about taking in the sights, sounds, and smells of your favorite Disney ride.

When visiting Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, there are always iconic attractions that Guests have to take in like Splash Mountain (while it’s open), Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

If you’ve been to Disney enough, you’ve come to understand that there is something magical about the smell that resonates from Pirates of the Caribbean.

So much so, that many Disney Park Guests have decided they’d like to take a taste of the water.

We previously reported on a Guest who scooped up water from Pirates of the Caribbean and elected to boil the water and cook with it.

Now, it seems there has been a Guest that decided to get some water in their own bottle and drink it straight from the attraction.

While we all love the smell of the water in the Disney ride, please don’t drink the water. It’s certainly not sanitary and it is unsafe to put your hands in the water while on the attraction, as well.

Pirates of the Caribbean is considered one of the most immersive attractions ever created for a theme park.

When Walt Disney originally designed the attraction in the 1950s, he imagined it as a wax museum and a walk-through adventure. However, after the success of Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress at the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Disney and his team of Imagineers decided that Audio-Animatronics—Walt’s latest animation technology—was the most imaginative way to tell a rousing pirate story.

On March 18, 1967, Pirates of the Caribbean opened at Disneyland Park. Thanks to the highly detailed scenes, lavish special effects and memorable characters, the attraction earned rave reviews and has remained a beloved classic ever since.

What do you think about Guests drinking water from the Disney ride? Let us know in the comments!

