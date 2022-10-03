Dollywood Ride Malfunctions, Guests Evacuated In The Woods

An attraction at the popular theme park Dollywood malfunctioned, causing riders to evacuate in the woods.

Dollywood, located in the beautiful Great Smoky Mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, is home to many thrilling attractions. The theme park boasts attractions like Barnstormer, Blazing Fury, Daredevil Falls, Drop Line, Mystery Mine, Tennessee Tornado, Wild Eagle, and many more.

The theme park actually just announced a major expansion with the addition of the roller coaster Big Bear Mountain, which is set to open in 2023.

However, one of the most popular attractions, the Dollywood Express Train Depot, recently suffered a few technical difficulties.

As you can see in the video, the riders were forced to get off the train far from the theme park and had to evacuate through the woods. Of course, Dollywood Team Members were there to ensure that the Guests were safe and that they had accommodations to get back to the theme park.

The Dollywood Express gives Guests the opportunity to explore the beautiful area around the theme park. The engineer sounds the whistle, and your 20-minute mountain excursion is underway. The authentic 110-ton coal-fired steam engine takes you on a breathtaking five-mile journey through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, where you’ll enjoy pastoral scenery and some of the most beautiful views that nature has to offer.

The Dollywood Express schedule is subject to change and closures may also occur due to maintenance or inclement weather conditions, including lightning.

The theme park, as well as Dolly’s Splash Country and surrounding Resorts, are owned by renowned singer and celebrity Dolly Parton. The theme park isn’t just home to many thrilling attractions, but also plenty of fun chances to get a look at the early life of Dolly Parton herself.

