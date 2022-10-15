Disneyland Partnering with LA Rams to Increase Fanbase

In an attempt to recruit new football fans, the Los Angeles Rams have decided to partner with the Disneyland Resort to get younger people interested in football through new experiences at the Rams stadium, cheerleaders at the Disneyland Resort, and even more fun events!

This collaboration comes as no surprise, as Disney has partnered with NFL teams in the past, particularly for charity events like Make-A-Wish, or for helping Super Bowl winners go to the Disney Parks.

The Disneyland Resort is sponsoring Rams Kids Fact Friday as part of this partnership with the Rams. Rams Kids Fact Friday engages young people through a medium of Rams’ channels, such as Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

These videos engage kids with fun facts about the team, the history of the Rams overall, and what’s coming up next for the team. In addition, Disney characters can be spotted throughout these videos.

At the end of the football season, those who are participating in the Watts Rams and Inglewood Rams youth football programs will be invited to the Disneyland Resort, where the programs’ players, families, and coaches can acknowledge and honor all that the young program participants have accomplished during the season.

You might be asking yourself, “But what will the partnership look like outside of football season?” Well, in the offseason, there will be certain Rams team members who will be able to spend time with their families at the Disneyland Resort, especially during seasonal times.

As for the Disneyland Resort, its magic can also be seen at SoFi Stadium through ads, including LED and Infinity Screen signage, which will showcase different limited-time goings-on at the Disney Parks. In addition, the Rams will also have “Magic Moment” highlights during the game.

What do you think of this new partnership between Disneyland and the Los Angeles Rams? Are you rooting for the Rams this season? Let us know in the comments!