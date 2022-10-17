Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park Closing This Week Due to Bad Weather

One of Disney World’s water parks is closing soon.

When visiting Walt Disney World, it’s important not to forget everything else that’s offered besides the four Parks. Guests have the opportunity to cool off at two different water parks, though Disney’s Blizzard Beach is closed at this time.

Speaking of closures, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is also set to close very soon.

Typhoon Lagoon is set to close on October 19 due to low temperatures in Orlando, Florida, as there are no times available on the official website. This is common with Disney’s water parks as the weather starts to get colder.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is a fantastically-themed place to get your feet wet, featuring all your water park necessities like slides, family raft rides, and a wave pool that will send you and your Mickey ears surfing six feet high.

Known for its immersive storytelling, thrilling water attractions and family fun, the Typhoon Lagoon tells the fabled tale of a rogue storm and its ensuing tidal wave that wreaked havoc on a formerly pristine waterside paradise. From topsy-turvy architecture and storm-strewn nautical gear to the stranded shrimping ship, Miss Tilly, impaled upon the summit of Mount Mayday, each detail brings the legend to life for guests in different ways.

It’s important to note that, at this time, a park reservation is not required to visit a water park. However, reservation requirements are subject to change. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is closed at this time.

