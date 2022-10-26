Disney Changes Iconic Fantasmic! Poster Ahead of First Show

As we revealed a week ago, Fantasmic! will finally be returning to Hollywood Studios at The Walt Disney World Resort on November 3. This isn’t the same show you know and love, however, as this new version of Fantasmic! is set to feature all-new scenes, including never-before-scene stunts inspired by Aladdin (1992) and a powerful scene starring Elsa, set to “Show Yourself” from Frozen 2 (2019).

Fantasmic! is now 29 minutes long, when it was previously 26 minutes, according to Walt Disney World Resort’s website. The show scenes aren’t the only thing that is changing. If you have ever visited Hollywood Studios, then you’ll know that there’s a massive billboard advertising Fantasmic! in the Park, as shown below:

This billboard is a beautiful and breathtaking image that captures the moment Sorceror Mickey takes on Maelfecent after she’s become a dragon. It’s an iconic image that has been an iconic part of the Park until now.

As Fantasmic! is set to revive a few new scenes, Disney must have thought it would be a great idea to change up the poster as well. You can see what the poster looks like down below, thanks to a post shared on Reddit:

As you can see, the poster features the same characters but in a much different sty;e. The colors are a little darker and more washed out, and the font is different for the Fantasmic! text. It’s a big difference that Disney Park fans will surely notice next time they visit Hollywood Studios.

If you’re hoping to catch Fantasmic! on your next visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, dining packages at select restaurants will be available for performances on November 30 and beyond. Guests can reserve these packages starting October 26

Are you excited to finally be able to watch Fantasmic! again?