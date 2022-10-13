While Disney’s Railroad recently got a reopening date, Disney has announced multiple closures for the rest of the year.

When Guests visit Disney Parks worldwide, they can experience one of Walt Disney’s favorite activities and perhaps one of his most remarkable hobbies that inspired Disneyland Resort, as they take a relaxing train ride across the Park. Walt’s love for trains is reflected at Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Tokyo Disney Resort, and Walt Disney World Resort, as each of these Parks offers a railroad attraction, with Walt Disney World’s remaining unavailable.

Earlier this month, Disneyland Paris announced the closure of the Disneyland Railroad along with the attraction “Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains: The Fairest Ride in the Land” on November 7, 2022, with no official reopening date for either of these beloved attractions during the initial announcement.

However, Disneyland Paris officials have recently updated this information, announcing that Disneyland Railroad will be unavailable from November 7 through November 10, returning to Disneyland Paris on November 11 after the short closure.

“Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains: The Fairest Ride in the Land” will have a slightly longer closure, as the attraction will be unavailable from November 7 through November 18, 2022.

DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) shared some information on additional closures for the rest of 2022. Per their tweet, Discoveryland’s Orbitron will be unavailable from November 21 to November 25, Fantasyland’s Princess Pavillion will shut down from November 28 through December 2, and Hyperspace Mountain will close from December 5 through December 9.

Discover the upcoming renovations at Disneyland Paris: – Disneyland Railroad: closed from 7 to 10 Nov.

– Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: from 7 to 18 November.

– Orbitron: from 21 to 25 Nov.

– Pavillon des Princesses: from 28 Nov. to 2 Dec.

– Hyperspace Mountain: from 5 to 9 Dec.

– Hyperspace Mountain : du 5 au 9 déc. pic.twitter.com/QMLq2zmCmq — DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) October 13, 2022

While no reason was mentioned for these closures, the short periods each attraction will be unavailable possibly mean that these attractions will undergo scheduled refurbishment.

DLP Dream (@DreamDlp) added that “it’s a small world,” and Les Mystères du Nautilus will also remain closed during this period. It is important to note that Disney can modify this information anytime. Inside the Magic will keep you updated if any changes are announced.

Have you ever taken a train ride at one of Disney’s Railroad attractions? Tell us about it in the comments below!