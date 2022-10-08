Disney’s Railroad and ‘Snow White’ Attractions Closing Indefinitely

Multiple attractions are closing at Disney, with no word on when they will return.

It should come as no surprise that theme park rides experience downtime as well as occasional closures. We see this a lot at each of the Disney Parks, with rides closing due to maintenance or refurbishments.

When looking at the official website for Disneyland Paris, we noticed two major attractions are closing soon.

First is Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, or, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. This is a classic attraction that can be found at many Disney Parks and Resorts.

See Disneyland Paris’ description of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs below:

Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains: The Fairest Ride in the Land Heigh Ho! Heigh Ho! With Blanche-Neige et les Sept Nains, experience the story of Snow White like never before, as you and your little ones roll through an enchanted land. Get closer than ever to the famous fairytale by looking into the evil queen’s mirror, travelling carefully through the haunted forest and dropping in on the seven dwarfs at their cottage.

The other attraction that is closing is the Disneyland Railroad. This is also an iconic part of the Disney Parks and can be found at multiple other Disney Resorts. More on the Disneyland Railroad below: Enjoy a relaxing train ride around the Park​ along the Disneyland Railroad. This gleaming steam train is ideal for seeing the sights and attractions of Disneyland Park, such as the Grand Canyon Diorama, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril and Pirates of the Caribbean .​ All passengers disembark at Main Street Station!​ Departing from Main Street Station and Frontierland Depot, embark on a gentle ride around Disneyland Park and take in the view as you trundle

Both attractions will close on November 7, 2022, and no reopening date has been revealed at this time.