Disney Provides the Strongest Birth Control, Says Guest

Apparently, magical memories are not the only thing Disney can provide Guests during their visit, as one Guest recently commented.

Walt Disney World Resort is perhaps one of the most popular destinations in the world where the young and the young at heart can live out their dreams while enjoying exciting new rides, classic attractions, world-class entertainment, delicious dining offerings, interactions with their favorite characters, and even multiple activities at the different hotels across the Resort, like mini golf, fishing, and horseback riding. With so much to see and do, it’s no wonder why Disney World is the Most Magical Place on Earth!

In addition to all these offerings known and beloved by so many, there are plenty of commodities Guests can encounter throughout Disney World when they visit the Parks. From water bottle refill stations to baby care centers, mobile charging stations, and first aid locations, Disney is packed to cover every need a Guest may have during their visit. However, one Guest recently pointed out an unexpected commodity provided by Disney.

Elvie (@evies_tiktokss) recently posted a video on TikTok commenting that “there will never be a birth control stronger than being childless at Disney,” as she tries to eat a meal, being interrupted by a massive tantrum.

Just trying to enjoy my cheeseburger steamed pod at the Satu'li Canteen in Pandora

The video received mixed reactions, from those who commented, “It’s almost like the place was made for kids or something,” to those who agreed with Elvie, commenting that as former Cast Members or fellow Guests, they had stopped wanting kids of their own. Some even commented that there should be special dates or events during which Disney Parks would turn into an “adults only” experience for those not particularly fond of children.

Evie’s video, of course, is all in good fun, as birth control is clearly not provided by Cast Members at the Parks or the hotels. Evie even added in a comment, “P.S This is JUST JOKES!! I love children & would like to have some of my own one day but as of rn I am enjoying my time at Disney childless free.”

