Daniel Craig has left fiction behind as the English actor received the same royal honour held by his character James Bond.

Daniel Craig has had a prolific career as an actor, starring in Knives Out (2019) alongside Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arriving to Netflix later this month, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), and even a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that never came to be.

However, the English actor is mainly known for bringing the legendary agent James Bond to life for the first time in 2006 in Casino Royale and continuing to do so until No Time to Die, which premiered in September 2021.

As if trying to separate Daniel Craig from James Bond was not hard enough already, The Royal Family recently bestowed Craig with the same royal honour held by his character, bringing him one step closer to being the real-life James Bond. The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) shared an image of the ceremony on its Twitter account, recognizing Craig’s outstanding contribution to film and theatre.

We’ve been expecting you… 🎖️The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by his character James Bond – in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/X20TP6BogL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2022

Daniel Craig received the title of CMG, Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, which shows on the New Year Honours 2022 Overseas and International List on the United Kingdom Government’s website. Per People, the James Bond actor went to Windsor Castle to collect a top honor awarded to him by the late Queen Elizabeth and presented by her daughter, Princess Anne.

In addition to this honour, Craig was named an honorary officer of the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy around the same time his latest James Bond movie was released. With that appointment, Craig also followed in the footsteps of Bond, who is a Royal Navy commander in the series.

Earlier this year, Robert Iger, former CEO of the Walt Disney Company, received an honorary knighthood alongside John Williams, which was, in Iger’s words, “one of the greatest honors of [his] life.” You can read more about that story by clicking here.

