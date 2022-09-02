Everyone has their own personal favorite Disney World ride.

Some traditionalists will always point to the Magic Kingdom classics, such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, or Splash Mountain. Others will point to thrills, such as Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Slinky Dog Dash, Expedition Everest, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train or Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

No matter where your favorite Disney World ride resides– whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios– we can all agree that the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has been a major bucket list item for Disney Park Guests as of late.

The attraction has yet to open to a traditional line queue, but it seems that its virtual standard– and extremely low crowds– has caused the line to completely go empty.

Twitter user @DrewDisneyDude shared a video of the line queue for the attraction, which was completely empty.

Low crowds at Walt Disney World result in an empty queue for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind 🤯 pic.twitter.com/nZiJ9UTlrz — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) September 2, 2022

As you can see in the video, as well, there are trains being loaded with little-to-no passengers aboard.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is described as a “family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!”

You begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology.

Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit.

Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Is Cosmic Rewind your favorite Disney World ride? Let us know in the comments!