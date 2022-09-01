Universal Orlando Removes Its Final COVID Precaution

Universal Orlando Resort has removed its final COVID precaution.

Universal Orlando is home to many thrilling and iconic attractions that are fun for the whole family. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter can be found at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, but there are also plenty more fun rides to enjoy like the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more at Islands of Adventure, as well as Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Revenge of the Mummy, E.T. Adventure Ride, and Transformers: The Ride 3D at Universal Studios Florida.

When Universal reopened in 2020 amid the COVID pandemic, there were plenty of precautions to attempt to ensure that Guests remained distanced from one another. Markings on the floor in attraction queues were placed and even as some of those precautions went away, others stayed for an extended time.

Universal was unable to host Halloween Horror Nights in 2020 due to the pandemic, but did put together a few haunted houses for fans to enjoy still while visiting during the day. When the popular after-hours event returned in 2021, there was still plexiglass installed in the haunted houses to separate the scare actors from the Guests.

Now, USA Today has reported that this measure– essentially the final COVID precaution remaining at Universal Orlando Resort– has been removed for the upcoming event.

There will be a total of 10 haunted houses– with The Weeknd, Halloween, The Horrors of Blumhouse, and Universal Monsters: Legends Collide already previously announced– as well as two entertainment shows and five scare zones at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Haunted Houses

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

Halloween

The Horrors of Blumhouse

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

Spirits of the Coven

Bugs: Eaten Alive

Fiesta de Chupacabras

Hellblock Horror

Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake

Descendents of Destruction

Entertainment Shows

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale

Scare Zones

Horrors of Halloween

Scarecrow: Cursed Soil

Sweet Revenge

Graveyard: Deadly Unrest

Conjure the Dark

Universal warns fans on their website that this event may be too intense for children ages 13 and below. Single night tickets for the event start at $73.99 and go up depending on the date. A Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass starts at $119.99 per person and increases depending on the expected crowd. Several multi-night tickets are also available.

All this information and more can be found on Universal Orlando’s website.

