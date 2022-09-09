Rumors: Johnny Depp Could Make Disney Return at D23

The most-anticipated Disney fan event of the year is here, but not many believe Johnny Depp will be there. Or, will he?

For the last several months, people across the country have been tuned into the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard saga. The trial ended nearly three months ago with Mr Depp being awarded $10.35 million in compensatory damages, but there have been plenty of developments since the defamation trial came to a close.

Inside the Magic previously reported on unsealed court documents that were not shown to the jury during the defamation trial and it seems that some of these documents may shed light on potential issues that caused the split between Disney and Johnny Depp, who is best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

“Mr. Depp appeared on TV drunk and stoned, to the point that Disney studio executives called [his former agent Tracey] Jacobs asking ‘What the hell was wrong with your client.’ These same issues appeared during the filming of Pirates 5 and Disney told Ms. Jacobs the conduct was not ‘going to be tolerated,’ Disney was ‘not going to put up with this’ and that ‘there was no love between Johnny and Disney, given the Pirates Five situation,” unsealed court documents read.

Despite the split between Disney and Depp, as well as the backlash that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has still received even after the court trial came to an end, many fans have held out hope that he’ll make a Disney return.

There were rumors a couple of months ago that Johnny Depp and Disney were in talks for a massive deal to bring him back to the franchise, but a representative of Depp shared that those reports were not true.

Now, as the D23 Expo gets underway, there have been social media rumblings from several fans that Depp could make a surprise appearance, absolutely shocking fans. Disney has been known to have a few tricks under its sleeve at previous D23 Expos and Depp actually made an appearance at the 2015 D23 Expo dressed in full Captain Jack Sparrow attire.

But, as of yet, we’ve yet to hear anything that would point to this being the case this time.

While rumors have proven to be true before when it comes to Disney, there are times where speculation simply doesn’t come to pass and, as of right now, we would say that this is likely one of those times.

Disney has essentially moved on from Depp, at least for now, and the expectation is that Margot Robbie will take over the lead role for the next installment of the franchise.

But, there’s always hope for the future.

What do you think of these Johnny Depp rumors?