Halloween Crowds Cause Operational Changes at Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom is currently in the midst of its Halloween celebration.

Disney announced the return of the beloved Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party earlier this spring after the Disney After Hours Boo Bash received backlash from many fans last year.

As we head into the month of October, every single day of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort has been sold out and, as a result, the Disney Park has made a slight operational change.

On October 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, and 28, Magic Kingdom will now open at 8:00 a.m. instead of 9:00 a.m. with Early Entry for Walt Disney World Resort hotel Guests beginning at 7:30 a.m. The Park will continue to close at 6:00 p.m. to make way for the Halloween party.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party ticket holders will be admitted to the Park as early as 4:00 p.m. on the valid date of their ticket–giving them even more time to enjoy their favorites before the event begins! These date-specific event tickets do not require an additional day theme park ticket or theme park reservation.

You can enjoy many iconic attractions during the party, including rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Peter Pan’s Flight, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and many more.

In addition to the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney also is in the midst of celebrating the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort.

