Disneyland Resort is known as “the happiest place on earth.”

When visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, Guests are treated to numerous thrilling and iconic attractions such as Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Indiana Jones Adventure, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Radiator Springs Racers, The Incredicoaster, and many more.

One of the most popular pastimes by Disney fans outside of riding the attractions, enjoying the entertainment, and taking in a few Disney snacks is pin trading and collecting.

All around Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Guests can find exclusive and limited edition pins to trade and collect.

However, a recent TikTok video just showed us that pins and buttons– especially when riding a thrill ride– can be a little “dangerous” when rare and strange incidents occur.

User @selenemoran6 shared the video on TikTok.

As you can see in the video, the Disney Guest has to seek medical attention to have the pin pulled from their arm. In the comments of the video, the user shared that they were riding Big Thunder Mountain when the Plaza Inn pin stabbed into their arm, resulting in the injury.

Luckily, it was only a minor injury and the Disney medics did an excellent job of taking care of the cut and allowing the Disney Guest to continue to join their day. Still, this can serve as a reminder to be careful around those pins and buttons and to put them in a secure place, especially when riding an attraction.

Plaza Inn has become a go-to spot for many Guests over the years—and when you taste the restaurant’s signature Specialty Chicken, you’ll understand why. This delicious dish features 3 pieces of herb-seasoned fried chicken served with mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and a buttermilk biscuit. The Plaza Inn also offers kid-sized chicken dinners, delicious seasonal salads, tasty pasta plates and more. And don’t skip decadent desserts like chocolate cake.

