Guests Got Jokes About Recent “Disney Tornado”

A shocking sight unfolded at Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday evening.

As Disney Park Guests were making their way around EPCOT, a gnarly gray cloud that turned into a funnel made its way to Disney World.

Florida weather is notoriously unpredictable with intense heat and humidity, but no one expects to see a tornado near “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, that’s exactly what many Guests thought they were witnessing on Thursday. Many weather experts have noted that the funnel was not actually a tornado, and that’s why the cloud– which is known as a scud cloud– didn’t touch down. Either way you look at it, it was absolutely a sight to beholden.

But, did you know that Disney World actually didn’t allow the tornado to touch down?

That’s, at least, what one fan says.

@RaiderJones72 shared that they believe the tornado didn’t enter EPCOT because of the price increases.

It was spotted but didn’t enter the park because it couldn’t afford the price of admission.

It was spotted but didn’t enter the park because it couldn’t afford the price of admission. Tornado Spotted at Disney World! – Disney Dining https://t.co/02sHPpXkKk — Raider Jones (@RaiderJones72) September 16, 2022

LaughingA (@AM77923029) had a different theory.

The tornado thought the line was too long, so it skipped Disney

Several other users on social media noted that the scud cloud likely didn’t have a Park Reservation, which made it impossible for it to enter the Disney Park.

What do you think of the videos and pictures of the scud cloud yesterday? Let us know in the comments!