Disneyland Confirms Change Coming to Iconic Entrance

If you visit Disneyland Resort in the coming days, you may be able to notice some changes happening right at the iconic entrance.

One of the most iconic sights for Disney Park Guests coming to visit Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure is taking in the sight of the Mickey floral planter, which shows Mickey Mouse completely made out of flowers. Since opening day on July 17, 1955, the display has greeted Guests and is one of the most recognizable sights of any Disney Park.

If you’re walking past the Disneyland entrance in the next couple of days, however, you may be noticing some changes if you’ve got an eagle-eye.

According to reports from the Orange County Register, Disney has confirmed that it will be rolling out new artificial turf around the Mickey floral planter at the Disneyland entrance and the Haunted Mansion front lawn. These displays will be unveiled on Friday, September 2 when Halloween Time officially kicks off at the Anaheim Park. The Mickey floral planter with Halloween colors and the Haunted Mansion Holiday ride overlay will be unveiled on Friday when the spooky season kicks off — and with it large swaths of new artificial turf in high-profile locations, according to the report.

Disneyland has been slowly changing over to astroturf instead of grass in several areas of its Parks. The effort to reduce real grass in the theme parks started when Cars Land opened at Disney California Adventure in 2012 when astroturf was installed in front of Sarge’s Surplus Hut and Flo’s V8 Cafe and in the queue line at Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters.

While these changes will be happening, most Guests will likely not notice much without looking very hard because of “the high-end turf that Disney uses.”

“The high-end artificial turf used at Disneyland is harder to spot than the low-cost versions found in residential neighborhoods that look like synthetic green carpeting with visible seams. Disneyland uses eight different types of artificial turf with gray, brown and off-white blades intermittently woven in to look more natural,” the report says.

Earlier this year, Disney honored Women’s History Month by changing the floral design to Minnie Mouse. This was the first time that the change had been made in the Resort’s history.

What do you think of the change to artificial turf at Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!