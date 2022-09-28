Disney World Removes Iconic Statue, Braces For Hurricane Ian

in Walt Disney World

EPCOT cosmic rewind with spaceship earth

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World Resort is closed for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Disney World announced on Tuesday that it would be closing down the Disney Parks– including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– for both Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29 with an eye on reopening on Friday, September 30 depending on the extent of damage and conditions.

connections eatery epcot
Credit: Disney

In addition, Disney has informed Guests that anyone who has a check-in date on Wednesday must check-in before 3:00 p.m. and no one will be allowed to check-in at all on Thursday or into Friday until 3:00 p.m., subject to be extended depending on the conditions.

As Disney Park Guests made their way around the theme parks yesterday, there were several preparations taking place, including the removal of an iconic statue.

User @brittanymoore177 shared a video on TikTok that shows the Remy statue out in front of the Ratatouille ride in EPCOT had been removed.

Though the statue is still relatively new in terms of its time in Walt Disney World Resort, it has already become one of the most iconic photo opportunities in the Disney Park.

Remy Meet and Greet
Credit: Disney

People have gathered around to take pictures with Remy in EPCOT and it’s clear that Disney wants to ensure that no damage to the statue is sustained during the storm.

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida somewhere between Tampa Bay and Fort Myers and then make its way across the state, with impacts being felt in a wide range of places, including Orlando. Currently, the storm has strengthened to a Category 4 Hurricane and the eyewall is expected to make landfall in just a matter of hours at the time of this writing.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on the status of Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and others amid the impact of Hurricane Ian.

